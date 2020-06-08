Vident Investment Advisory LLC Makes New $522,000 Investment in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 194,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,948,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 571,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,192,000 after acquiring an additional 15,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Sunday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Odeon Capital Group raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.68 per share, with a total value of $734,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 193,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,469,920.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $737,319.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,755,381.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MS opened at $49.53 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $78.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.49. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

