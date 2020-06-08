Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $412,000 Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 9.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Royal Gold by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 23,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Royal Gold by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Royal Gold by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 51,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 12,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,258,000. 78.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on RGLD. BidaskClub cut Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays upgraded Royal Gold from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine cut Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Royal Gold from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.25.

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $122.52 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.34. Royal Gold, Inc has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $139.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 45.55, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 35.75%. The business had revenue of $136.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is presently 77.24%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.