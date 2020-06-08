GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 15,990 Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,990 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Sierra Wireless by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 1,048.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,116 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 8,322 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 4th quarter worth $176,000. 43.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWIR opened at $10.04 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.48. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 2.30.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.08). Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $157.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Monday, April 27th. CIBC reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sierra Wireless presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

