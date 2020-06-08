Vident Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 203.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 23,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after acquiring an additional 13,167 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,763 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 11.3% during the first quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. 68.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $217.92 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.58. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52 week low of $130.85 and a 52 week high of $250.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $74.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.45.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.28. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

A number of analysts recently commented on GS shares. Societe Generale upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $203.00 target price on Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $182.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $197.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.33.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

