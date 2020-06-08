Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 66,653 MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 66,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the first quarter valued at $65,000. 93.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine lowered MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on MGIC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on MGIC Investment from $18.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.54.

In other news, Director Jodee A. Kozlak purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $39,100.00. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTG opened at $9.79 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. MGIC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $15.24. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.83.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $306.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.61 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 54.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.04%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

