International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) Shares Purchased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IFF. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth approximately $215,989,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,657,773 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $729,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945,079 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 22.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,841,657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $902,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,504 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,337,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $172,552,000 after acquiring an additional 521,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,687,000. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

NYSE:IFF opened at $137.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 1.07. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 52 week low of $92.14 and a 52 week high of $152.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.32.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.62%.

In related news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 141,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $112.43 per share, for a total transaction of $15,936,277.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $71,033.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,085,649.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 834,679 shares of company stock worth $86,599,382 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IFF. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BNP Paribas raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $98.90 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.39.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.