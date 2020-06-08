TOP (TOP) Price Up 35.7% This Week

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 8th. One TOP token can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and Huobi Global. TOP has a market cap of $11.07 million and approximately $758,632.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TOP has traded up 35.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010278 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $192.06 or 0.01969795 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00178904 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00044936 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00120489 BTC.

About TOP

TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,119,429,434 tokens. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top . TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog . TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org

TOP Token Trading

TOP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOP using one of the exchanges listed above.

