Global Social Chain (GSC) Price Reaches $0.0058 on Exchanges

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. In the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. Global Social Chain has a market capitalization of $3.22 million and approximately $55,981.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Global Social Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges including Indodax, HADAX, OKEx and Rfinex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010278 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $192.06 or 0.01969795 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00178904 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00044936 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00120489 BTC.

About Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain’s genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 557,225,603 tokens. The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social . Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Rfinex, HADAX and Indodax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Social Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Global Social Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

