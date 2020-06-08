Pirate Chain Price Reaches $0.0242 on Major Exchanges (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $3.84 million and $193,633.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0242 or 0.00000248 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain launched on August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain's total supply is 158,555,334 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain's official website is pirate.black . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

Pirate Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

