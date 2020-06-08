BOScoin (BOS) Price Down 8% Over Last Week

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. One BOScoin coin can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, CoinBene and GDAC. Over the last seven days, BOScoin has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. BOScoin has a market capitalization of $2.07 million and $400,832.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00050520 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000306 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000177 BTC.

BOScoin Coin Profile

BOScoin (CRYPTO:BOS) is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. BOScoin’s official website is boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BOScoin Coin Trading

BOScoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, CoinBene and GDAC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

