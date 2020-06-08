UNUS SED LEO Price Hits $1.25 on Top Exchanges (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be bought for $1.25 or 0.00012810 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and $13.87 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.60 or 0.00477898 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000531 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003352 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003178 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000312 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2014. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com . UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG

UNUS SED LEO Coin Trading

UNUS SED LEO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

