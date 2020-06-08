ZB (ZB) Price Tops $0.20 on Major Exchanges

ZB (CURRENCY:ZB) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 8th. ZB has a market capitalization of $91.00 million and $216.73 million worth of ZB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZB has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ZB token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002606 BTC on major exchanges including ZBG, ZB.COM and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZB alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010278 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $192.06 or 0.01969795 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00178904 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00044936 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00120489 BTC.

ZB Profile

ZB’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. The official website for ZB is www.zb.com . ZB’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk

ZB Token Trading

ZB can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, ZBG and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZB using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ZBUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ZB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.