Netrum Hits Market Cap of $16,895.36 (NTR)

Netrum (CURRENCY:NTR) traded 39.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 8th. Netrum has a total market cap of $16,895.36 and $143.00 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Netrum coin can now be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and Graviex. During the last week, Netrum has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Axe (AXE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000553 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 102.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000047 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 70.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Netrum

Netrum is a coin. Netrum’s total supply is 2,577,890 coins and its circulating supply is 2,139,819 coins. Netrum’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Netrum

Netrum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Netrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

