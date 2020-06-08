CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $58.36 Million

CRYPTOBUCKS (CURRENCY:CBUCKS) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. During the last seven days, CRYPTOBUCKS has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CRYPTOBUCKS token can currently be purchased for about $0.0148 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CRYPTOBUCKS has a market capitalization of $58.36 million and $808,236.00 worth of CRYPTOBUCKS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CRYPTOBUCKS Profile

CRYPTOBUCKS (CRYPTO:CBUCKS) is a token. CRYPTOBUCKS’s total supply is 8,534,139,361 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,932,014,867 tokens. The official message board for CRYPTOBUCKS is medium.com/@cbucks.blockchain . The official website for CRYPTOBUCKS is www.cryptobuckslimited.com

Buying and Selling CRYPTOBUCKS

CRYPTOBUCKS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CRYPTOBUCKS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CRYPTOBUCKS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CRYPTOBUCKS using one of the exchanges listed above.

