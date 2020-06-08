BitTube Market Capitalization Tops $2.01 Million (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 8th. One BitTube coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, TradeOgre, Upbit and Bittrex. BitTube has a market capitalization of $2.01 million and approximately $2,531.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitTube has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitTube alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.40 or 0.00691227 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005140 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003415 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000400 BTC.

BitTube Profile

TUBE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 252,557,278 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube

BitTube Coin Trading

BitTube can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Upbit, Bittrex and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TUBEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for BitTube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.