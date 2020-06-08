Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $6.05 Million Holdings in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 66.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729,296 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.08% of VICI Properties worth $6,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VICI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in VICI Properties by 216.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after buying an additional 149,067 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,579,000 after purchasing an additional 17,428 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 406,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,379,000 after purchasing an additional 48,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $742,000.

VICI Properties stock opened at $22.99 on Monday. VICI Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 69.44 and a current ratio of 69.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.75.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.37). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 39.66%. The business had revenue of $255.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VICI shares. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on VICI Properties from $28.50 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on VICI Properties from $30.00 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.85.

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 10,000 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.79 per share, for a total transaction of $167,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 66,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,011.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

