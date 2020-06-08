Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 249,711 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 680,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 249,711 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.15% of Invesco worth $6,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 110.1% in the 1st quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 398,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 208,704 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 177.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 22,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstar Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director C Robert Henrikson acquired 12,660 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.93 per share, with a total value of $100,393.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,798.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IVZ. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Invesco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Invesco from $20.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Invesco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $8.25 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Invesco from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.21.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $10.41 on Monday. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $21.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.45.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.18). Invesco had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

