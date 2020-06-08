Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 479,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $6,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 285.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 43.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Scott Darling sold 5,537 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $138,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,391,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.70 per share, for a total transaction of $635,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,300,000 shares of company stock worth $19,625,000 and sold 315,890 shares worth $6,938,605. Insiders own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $24.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.84 and a beta of 2.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.32. Stitch Fix Inc has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $32.34.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $451.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.59 million. Stitch Fix had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix Inc will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Stitch Fix from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Stitch Fix from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Stitch Fix from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

