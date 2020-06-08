Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 45,600 Shares of AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,689,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,600 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in AMBEV S A/S were worth $6,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 8.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMBEV S A/S alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.82 on Monday. AMBEV S A/S has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $5.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day moving average is $3.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.99.

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). AMBEV S A/S had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.84%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Equities research analysts predict that AMBEV S A/S will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on ABEV shares. HSBC lowered shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $4.47.

AMBEV S A/S Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for AMBEV S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMBEV S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.