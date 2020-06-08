Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 23,162 Shares of Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 430,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,162 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Equitable were worth $6,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $603,332,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Equitable by 11.7% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 22,099,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,333,000 after buying an additional 2,320,997 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Equitable by 6.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,752,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,822,000 after buying an additional 735,185 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Equitable by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,236,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,539,000 after buying an additional 3,103,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Equitable by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,989,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,420,000 after buying an additional 2,866,007 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nick Lane purchased 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.28 per share, with a total value of $49,068.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George Stansfield purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.41 per share, with a total value of $26,025.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 23,850 shares of company stock valued at $320,693 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $22.19 on Monday. Equitable Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $27.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.99. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 2.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.78.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This is an increase from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.02%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EQH shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Equitable in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Equitable from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Equitable from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Equitable from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitable has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

