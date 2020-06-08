Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,162 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 13,087 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.11% of PulteGroup worth $6,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in PulteGroup by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in PulteGroup by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 5,449 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in PulteGroup by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 513,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,464,000 after buying an additional 81,737 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PulteGroup by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 157,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after buying an additional 5,713 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in PulteGroup by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 590,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,181,000 after buying an additional 107,505 shares during the period. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $25.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PulteGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.25.

NYSE PHM opened at $36.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.32. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $47.37.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 19.53%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

In related news, SVP Stephen P. Schlageter sold 18,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $484,685.37. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 86,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,265,392.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

