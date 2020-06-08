Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Makes New Investment in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 149,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,613,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TreeHouse Foods by 1,675.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on THS. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. TreeHouse Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.55.

NYSE:THS opened at $48.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. TreeHouse Foods Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.50 and a fifty-two week high of $60.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.67.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 8.06% and a positive return on equity of 7.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 20,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $1,106,693.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 124,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,346. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 4,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total transaction of $258,433.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,533 shares of company stock worth $2,401,014. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TreeHouse Foods Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS).

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.