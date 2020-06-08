Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 5,716 Shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp were worth $6,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 2.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 80.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 245,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,524,000 after buying an additional 109,250 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,181,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 153.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 668,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,348,000 after buying an additional 404,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 137,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,844,000 after purchasing an additional 27,559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

EDU stock opened at $130.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.38. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a fifty-two week low of $87.00 and a fifty-two week high of $142.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.97 and a beta of 1.26.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $923.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

EDU has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $185.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Nomura cut their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.90.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

