Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 49,343 Shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,891 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,343 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.16% of Xerox worth $6,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xerox in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,575,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xerox in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Xerox in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Xerox by 682.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Xerox by 160.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Xerox from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Xerox from $42.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Xerox in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Xerox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

Shares of NYSE:XRX opened at $18.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.75. Xerox Corp has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $39.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 13.85%. The business’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Xerox Corp will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Xerox’s payout ratio is 28.17%.

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

