UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 810,647 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,789 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $7,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,817,961,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,748,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth about $118,042,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,760,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,299,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221,093 shares in the last quarter. 29.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UBS Group alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs sold 257,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $2,150,794.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 765,316 shares of company stock worth $6,495,034. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

UBS stock opened at $11.66 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.21. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. UBS Group had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UBS. Morgan Stanley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Societe Generale raised shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. UBS Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.