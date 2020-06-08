Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $7.67 Million Stock Position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 535,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,530 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $7,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,362,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,886,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,823,000 after purchasing an additional 313,410 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 484,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,182,000 after purchasing an additional 226,400 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,598,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,994,000 after purchasing an additional 210,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 23,278.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 164,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 163,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Myriad Genetics stock opened at $16.48 on Monday. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $48.40. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.26.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.10). Myriad Genetics had a positive return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Myriad Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.16.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

