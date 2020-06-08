Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 4,129 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,171 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 4,129 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.12% of F5 Networks worth $7,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in F5 Networks by 526.3% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 238 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 46.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 302 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 1,941.2% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the first quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

In related news, Director Deborah L. Bevier sold 1,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.88, for a total transaction of $245,131.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,305.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $666,086.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,500 shares in the company, valued at $7,467,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,890 shares of company stock worth $2,041,584 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FFIV opened at $145.14 on Monday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.78 and a twelve month high of $153.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.92 and a 200 day moving average of $130.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.24. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $583.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on F5 Networks from $156.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of F5 Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Nomura Securities dropped their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.33.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.