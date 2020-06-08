Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $6.27 Million Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.11% of Snap-on worth $6,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $152.20 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.35. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $90.72 and a 52 week high of $172.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.15). Snap-on had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $852.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Snap-on currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.50.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

Featured Article: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.