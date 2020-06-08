Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 2,772 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,412 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $6,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 17,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,469,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,187,000 after purchasing an additional 16,779 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,600,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 36,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 1,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.41, for a total value of $298,133.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,228.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.41, for a total value of $45,456.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,351.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,853 shares of company stock worth $1,327,184 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIVB opened at $235.20 on Monday. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $127.39 and a 12-month high of $270.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.52). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $826.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 12.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.27.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Featured Article: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.