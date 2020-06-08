Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $6.72 Million Stock Position in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,794 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $6,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFG. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,593,210,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,194,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in American Financial Group by 890.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 764,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,607,000 after acquiring an additional 687,698 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in American Financial Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,461,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $242,585,000 after acquiring an additional 276,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in American Financial Group by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,838,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $201,623,000 after acquiring an additional 204,999 shares during the last quarter. 65.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFG stock opened at $71.53 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.25 and its 200-day moving average is $89.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.85. American Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $44.01 and a twelve month high of $115.03.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group Inc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AFG. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Cfra decreased their price objective on American Financial Group from $118.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on American Financial Group from $100.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered American Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered American Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

