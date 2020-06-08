Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 958 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 133,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Crown were worth $7,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Crown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Crown in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Crown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,251,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Crown by 125.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crown in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crown stock opened at $69.91 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.21. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.97 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21. Crown had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Crown from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Crown from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Crown from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.09.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

