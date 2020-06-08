Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,356,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,693 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $6,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. 18.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup upgraded Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.90 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Sirius XM from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.93.

SIRI opened at $6.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $7.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.30.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 153.53% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.0133 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other Sirius XM news, Director Gregory B. Maffei sold 84,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $474,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 515,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,416. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.