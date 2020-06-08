Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Lear were worth $6,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,162 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Lear by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,528 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Lear by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 14,234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Lear by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,624 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Lear by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEA stock opened at $123.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.20 and a fifty-two week high of $143.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.10.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.72. Lear had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LEA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lear from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Lear in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Lear from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lear from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

