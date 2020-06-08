Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $516.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) will report sales of $516.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $573.91 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $436.60 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock posted sales of $752.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will report full-year sales of $2.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.53. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $720.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WWD. BidaskClub raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wood & Company lowered Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, CSFB decreased their price objective on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.71.

In other news, Director Paul Donovan sold 7,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $562,854.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $84.86 on Monday. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a one year low of $46.51 and a one year high of $129.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $0.081 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

