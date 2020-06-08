Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Issued By William Blair

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for EnerSys in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 3rd. William Blair analyst B. Drab now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.85. William Blair also issued estimates for EnerSys’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.14 EPS.

ENS has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on EnerSys from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet downgraded EnerSys from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Sidoti cut their price objective on EnerSys from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.33.

Shares of ENS stock opened at $72.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.60. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $35.21 and a fifty-two week high of $78.97. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.25.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $781.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.63 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of EnerSys in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of EnerSys in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 6,813.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of EnerSys in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. 96.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.96%.

About EnerSys

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

