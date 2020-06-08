Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Vail Resorts, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MTN)

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Vail Resorts in a research report issued on Friday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.43 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $5.61. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vail Resorts’ Q2 2022 earnings at $5.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.54 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.09.

NYSE MTN opened at $196.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.19 and a beta of 1.18. Vail Resorts has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $255.37.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $694.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.67 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company’s revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.12 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 48.9% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

