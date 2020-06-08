Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Vail Resorts, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MTN)

Posted by on Jun 8th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Vail Resorts in a research report issued on Friday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.43 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $5.61. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vail Resorts’ Q2 2022 earnings at $5.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.54 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.09.

NYSE MTN opened at $196.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.19 and a beta of 1.18. Vail Resorts has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $255.37.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $694.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.67 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company’s revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.12 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 48.9% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

Featured Article: What does an outperform rating mean?

Earnings History and Estimates for Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN)

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Critical Contrast: Miller Industries vs. Diamond Eagle Acquisition
Critical Contrast: Miller Industries vs. Diamond Eagle Acquisition
Concord Medical Services and 1life Healthcare Critical Analysis
Concord Medical Services and 1life Healthcare Critical Analysis
Financial Comparison: Cryolife and Teleflex
Financial Comparison: Cryolife and Teleflex
Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Vail Resorts, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings
Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Vail Resorts, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings
Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give RWE a €37.00 Price Target
Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give RWE a €37.00 Price Target
National Bank Financial Raises Akumin Price Target to C$2.50
National Bank Financial Raises Akumin Price Target to C$2.50


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report