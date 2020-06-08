Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give RWE (FRA:RWE) a €37.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on RWE (FRA:RWE) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RWE. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on RWE and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on RWE and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €28.50 ($33.14) price target on RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €29.71 ($34.54).

Get RWE alerts:

Shares of RWE stock opened at €30.40 ($35.35) on Friday. RWE has a one year low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a one year high of €23.28 ($27.07). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €27.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of €27.86.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for RWE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.