National Bank Financial Raises Akumin (TSE:AKU.U) Price Target to C$2.50

Posted by on Jun 8th, 2020

Akumin (TSE:AKU.U) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

TSE:AKU.U opened at C$2.35 on Friday. Akumin has a 52-week low of C$1.25 and a 52-week high of C$4.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.92.

