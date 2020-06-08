Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €6.25 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) received a €6.25 ($7.27) target price from investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 42.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Oddo Bhf set a €11.50 ($13.37) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Independent Research set a €9.50 ($11.05) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €5.70 ($6.63) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of €9.39 ($10.92).

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

LHA opened at €10.87 ($12.64) on Monday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of €7.02 ($8.16) and a fifty-two week high of €18.02 ($20.95). The business has a 50-day moving average of €8.25 and a 200-day moving average of €12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.96, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion and a PE ratio of 4.26.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.