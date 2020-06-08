Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €10.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been assigned a €10.00 ($11.63) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 8.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.10 ($7.09) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. HSBC set a €5.00 ($5.81) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.00 ($2.33) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €8.00 ($9.30) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of €9.39 ($10.92).

Shares of LHA opened at €10.87 ($12.64) on Monday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a one year low of €7.02 ($8.16) and a one year high of €18.02 ($20.95). The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.96, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €8.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €12.47.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

