Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €10.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Posted by on Jun 8th, 2020

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been assigned a €10.00 ($11.63) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 8.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.10 ($7.09) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. HSBC set a €5.00 ($5.81) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.00 ($2.33) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €8.00 ($9.30) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of €9.39 ($10.92).

Shares of LHA opened at €10.87 ($12.64) on Monday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a one year low of €7.02 ($8.16) and a one year high of €18.02 ($20.95). The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.96, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €8.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €12.47.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

Analyst Recommendations for Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA)

