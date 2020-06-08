Compagnie de Saint Gobain (EPA:SGO) Given a €35.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Compagnie de Saint Gobain (EPA:SGO) has been assigned a €35.00 ($40.70) price target by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.96% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.10 ($26.86) target price on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group set a €28.50 ($33.14) target price on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €35.10 ($40.81).

Shares of EPA SGO opened at €31.26 ($36.35) on Monday. Compagnie de Saint Gobain has a 52-week low of €42.05 ($48.90) and a 52-week high of €52.40 ($60.93). The business’s 50 day moving average is €25.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is €30.86.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through Innovative Materials Sector, Construction Products Sector, and Building Distribution Sector segments. The company offers flat glass and high-performance materials; and insulation and gypsum products, industrial mortars, and pipe and exterior products.

