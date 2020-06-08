Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give ING Groep (AMS:INGA) a €8.80 Price Target

ING Groep (AMS:INGA) has been given a €8.80 ($10.23) price objective by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

INGA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €8.40 ($9.77) target price on ING Groep and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on ING Groep and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group set a €8.00 ($9.30) target price on ING Groep and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on ING Groep and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €7.70 ($8.95) target price on ING Groep and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €8.05 ($9.36).

ING Groep has a 52-week low of €13.52 ($15.72) and a 52-week high of €16.69 ($19.41).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

