KeyCorp Comments on eBay Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:EBAY)

eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of eBay in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 4th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now expects that the e-commerce company will post earnings of $2.83 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.57. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 63.44%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

EBAY has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.73.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $48.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.45 and its 200-day moving average is $36.47. eBay has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $51.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.38.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in eBay by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 44,018 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of eBay by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,727 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in eBay by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,706 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of eBay by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,581 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 10,302 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $999,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,070,517. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $2,413,427.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,618.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

