Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Cheesecake Factory Inc Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 3rd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn ($0.84) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.08). William Blair also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s FY2020 earnings at ($1.36) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.50. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $615.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CAKE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $44.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.65.

Shares of CAKE opened at $28.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.35. Cheesecake Factory has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $46.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 34.04%. This is a boost from Cheesecake Factory’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is 55.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 84.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 20,815 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 157,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,118,000 after acquiring an additional 41,712 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,708,000 after acquiring an additional 29,204 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,323,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,447,000 after acquiring an additional 280,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter worth $300,000. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.