FY2020 EPS Estimates for Donaldson Company, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:DCI)

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Donaldson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.95 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.80. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Donaldson’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $629.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.01 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 29.45%. Donaldson’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DCI. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Donaldson from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Donaldson from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Donaldson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $51.42 on Monday. Donaldson has a 52 week low of $31.08 and a 52 week high of $58.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.01%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $432,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 163.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 56,041 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 26.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Donaldson during the first quarter worth $1,199,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 23.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

