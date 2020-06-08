China Cable and Communication (NASDAQ:GTEC) versus Graham (NASDAQ:GHM) Head to Head Review

China Cable and Communication (NASDAQ:GTEC) and Graham (NYSE:GHM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of China Cable and Communication shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.6% of Graham shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Graham shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares China Cable and Communication and Graham’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Cable and Communication $52.40 million 0.25 $4.47 million N/A N/A Graham $91.83 million 1.68 -$310,000.00 $0.51 30.55

China Cable and Communication has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Graham.

Risk and Volatility

China Cable and Communication has a beta of -0.62, indicating that its stock price is 162% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Graham has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for China Cable and Communication and Graham, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Cable and Communication 0 0 0 0 N/A Graham 0 0 1 0 3.00

Graham has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.11%. Given Graham’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Graham is more favorable than China Cable and Communication.

Profitability

This table compares China Cable and Communication and Graham’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Cable and Communication N/A -5.89% -1.30% Graham -3.57% 3.01% 1.99%

Summary

Graham beats China Cable and Communication on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Cable and Communication Company Profile

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures transmission products for material handling machineries in the People's Republic of China. The company offers transmission products, such as mechanical and hydraulic gearboxes; and transaxles to small and medium-sized forklift trucks for use in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and sea ports. It also develops robotic cargo carriers. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries worldwide. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps. The company also services and sells spare parts for its equipment; and supplies components used inside reactor vessels and outside containment vessels of nuclear power facilities. In addition, it engages in fabrication and specialty machining activities. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent sales representatives. Graham Corporation was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Batavia, New York.

