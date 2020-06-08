Head-To-Head Survey: PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH (OTCMKTS:PBAM) versus Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (OTCMKTS:NTB)

PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH (OTCMKTS:PBAM) and Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH and Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son 0 3 2 0 2.40

PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH presently has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 74.55%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.09%. Given PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH is more favorable than Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH and Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son $532.60 million 2.81 $177.07 million $3.69 7.55

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has higher revenue and earnings than PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH.

Profitability

This table compares PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH and Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH N/A N/A N/A Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son 28.53% 19.49% 1.42%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.7% of PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.1% of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son beats PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for San Diego Private Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking, personal savings, and retirement accounts; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services. Its business banking services consist of business checking and business savings accounts; and business services comprising treasury management, merchant card, remote deposit capture, and business credit cards. The company also offers commercial real estate, small business administration, and equipment loans, as well as revolving lines of credit and letters of credit. In addition, it provides commercial loans through various portfolio and government guaranteed programs. The company operates offices in La Jolla, Diego, Coronado, Newport Beach, Beverly Hills, and San Marcos. Private Bancorp of America, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans. It also offers investment products and services; and cash and liquidity management, foreign exchange, custody administration, and settlement services. In addition, the company provides personal and property/auto insurance products; letters of credit; and cash management, payroll, remote banking, money market, advisory, brokerage, trust, estate, company management, private banking, administered banking services, and fiduciary services. Further, it offers debit cards; automated teller machines; personal and business deposit, merchant acquiring, and mobile/online banking services. The company operates through offices in the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, Jersey, the United Kingdom, The Bahamas, Switzerland, Singapore, Mauritius, and Canada, as well as through four branch locations in Bermuda and three branch locations in the Cayman Islands. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.