Phunware (PHUN) versus Its Competitors Financial Review

Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN) is one of 78 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Phunware to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Phunware alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Phunware and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phunware 0 1 0 0 2.00 Phunware Competitors 770 2895 4022 204 2.46

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 8.47%. Given Phunware’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Phunware has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Phunware and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phunware -80.97% -266.76% -44.72% Phunware Competitors -15.68% -2,205.91% -4.78%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Phunware and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Phunware $19.15 million -$12.87 million -3.46 Phunware Competitors $1.19 billion -$40.46 million -14.42

Phunware’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Phunware. Phunware is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.3% of Phunware shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.4% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.9% of Phunware shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Phunware has a beta of 16.03, meaning that its stock price is 1,503% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phunware’s peers have a beta of 1.21, meaning that their average stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Phunware peers beat Phunware on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Phunware Company Profile

Phunware Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides Multiscreen-as-a-Service (Maas) and Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) enterprise software platform for mobile devices. Its platform enables brands to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios. The company offers Cloud-Based Mobile Software Development Kits (SDKs), which include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, and analytics; and mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application solutions. It also provides cloud-based vertical solutions of pre-integrated iOS and Android mobile application portfolios for healthcare, retail, media, real estate and hospitality, sports, aviation, and other sectors; and knowledge graph and data solutions which allows for real-time mobile audience targeting, reach, engagement, and monetization for 1:1 insights and interactions. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Phunware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phunware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.