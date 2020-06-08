Analyzing OneSmart International Edun Gr (NYSE:ONE) and Wah Fu Education Group (NYSE:WAFU)

OneSmart International Edun Gr (NYSE:ONE) and Wah Fu Education Group (NASDAQ:WAFU) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares OneSmart International Edun Gr and Wah Fu Education Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneSmart International Edun Gr 2.09% 10.30% 1.64% Wah Fu Education Group N/A N/A N/A

42.1% of OneSmart International Edun Gr shares are held by institutional investors. 12.7% of OneSmart International Edun Gr shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OneSmart International Edun Gr and Wah Fu Education Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneSmart International Edun Gr $558.25 million 1.14 $34.30 million N/A N/A Wah Fu Education Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

OneSmart International Edun Gr has higher revenue and earnings than Wah Fu Education Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for OneSmart International Edun Gr and Wah Fu Education Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OneSmart International Edun Gr 0 0 1 0 3.00 Wah Fu Education Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

OneSmart International Edun Gr currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 78.57%. Given OneSmart International Edun Gr’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe OneSmart International Edun Gr is more favorable than Wah Fu Education Group.

Summary

OneSmart International Edun Gr beats Wah Fu Education Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

OneSmart International Edun Gr Company Profile

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools (K12) in the People's Republic of China. The company offers young children services, including Chinese language and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand. It also provides tutoring services for exam preparation under the OneSmart VIP brand; language and culture programs for overseas education covering overseas study preparation, language training, and consultation services under the OneSmart International Education brand; English language proficiency tutoring services under the OneSmart Elite English brand; and summer and winter study tours under the OneSmart Study Camp brand. In addition, the company offers online education programs under the OneSmart Online brand through jrjb.com.cn; and OneSmart class program under the OneSmart Class brand. Further, it provides online K-12 tutoring, online kids English training, and online kids mathematics training services. As of August 31, 2018, the company operated a network of 315 study centers across 43 cities in China. The company was formerly known as OneSmart Education Group Limited. OneSmart International Education Group Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Wah Fu Education Group Company Profile

Wah Fu Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online exam preparation services and related technology solutions in China. It operates in two segments, Online Education Services; and Technological Development and Operation Services. The Online Education Services segment offers online education platforms to institutions, such as universities and training institutions, and online course development service companies. This segment provides self-study examination, continuing education, and non-diploma training platforms that allow students to enroll in courses for college credit; and online training and examination preparation services directly to students. The Technological Development and Operation Services segment develops and maintains online education platforms and online courses for its clients, including universities and government agencies, as well as private clients, such as publishers and education service companies; and provides consulting, maintenance, and updating services related to online education programs. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

