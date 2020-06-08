Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRGA) and Yelp (NASDAQ:YELP) Head-To-Head Analysis

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRGA) and Yelp (NYSE:YELP) are both small-cap consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.8% of Yelp shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Yelp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Franchise Group and Yelp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franchise Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Yelp $1.01 billion 1.92 $40.88 million $0.52 52.04

Yelp has higher revenue and earnings than Franchise Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Franchise Group and Yelp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franchise Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Yelp 3 11 3 0 2.00

Yelp has a consensus price target of $27.47, indicating a potential upside of 1.50%. Given Yelp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Yelp is more favorable than Franchise Group.

Profitability

This table compares Franchise Group and Yelp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franchise Group N/A N/A N/A Yelp 2.34% 3.24% 2.25%

Summary

Yelp beats Franchise Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States. The company offers its products and services through a network of company-owned offices and franchised locations under the Liberty Tax, Liberty Tax Service, Liberty Income Tax, Liberty Canada, and SiempreTax+ brand names. The company was formerly known as Liberty Tax, Inc., and changed its name to Franchise Group, Inc. in September 2019. Franchise Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc. operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others. It provides free and paid advertising products to businesses, as well as enables businesses to deliver targeted search advertising to local audiences through its Website and mobile application; and business listing products. The company's Yelp platform enables consumers to order flowers, purchase event tickets, and book spa and salon appointments. In addition, it offers Yelp Deals that allow local business owners to create promotional discounted deals for their products and services; and Gift Certificates products for local business owners to sell full-price gift certificates directly to customers through their business listing pages. Further, the company provides other services comprising Yelp Reservations that provide restaurants, nightlife, and other venues with the ability to offer online reservations directly from their Yelp business listing pages; and Yelp Waitlist, a subscription-based waitlist management solution that allows consumers to check wait times and join waitlists remotely, as well as businesses to manage seating and server rotation. Its other services also include Yelp WiFi Marketing product for businesses to create on-premises WiFi access for customers and advertise products on the WiFi log-in page, as well as collect contact and social media information from customers. The company offers its products directly through its sales force; indirectly through partners; and online through its Website, as well as non-advertising partner arrangements. Yelp Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

